Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 36 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after buying an additional 2,061,859 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after buying an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after buying an additional 466,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,425 shares of company stock worth $41,919,791 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $9.84 on Wednesday, hitting $685.67. 2,943,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,166. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $687.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $619.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

