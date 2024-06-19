Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 55 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.17. 541,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

