Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Comcast by 301.8% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co increased its position in Comcast by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. 22,444,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,129,264. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

