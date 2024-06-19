Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.05. 33,711,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

