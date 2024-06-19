Audius Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Audius token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $187.89 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,263,465,729 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,231,895,499 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

