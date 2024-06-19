AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Lifted by Davis Capital Management

Davis Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for about 1.4% of Davis Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after purchasing an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 342,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 109,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,748,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE AN traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.54.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.