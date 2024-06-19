AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 479,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $29.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,968.75. 120,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,913. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,893.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2,848.46. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

