Avalanche Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $27.41 or 0.00042101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.78 billion and approximately $238.76 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,738,563 coins and its circulating supply is 393,392,193 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.