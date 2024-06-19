Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE) Shares Acquired by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Lam Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGE. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 68,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,590. The company has a market cap of $353.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

