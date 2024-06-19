Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Sold by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. reduced its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,660 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lam Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,160,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,770. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $442.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

