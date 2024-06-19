Avondale Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $194.23. The stock has a market cap of $589.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.