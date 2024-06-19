AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Brokerages

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.75.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AZZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZZ

AZZ Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,726,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,750,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AZZ by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AZZ by 4,165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AZZ by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in AZZ by 4,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $79.20 on Friday. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $38.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About AZZ

(Get Free Report

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.