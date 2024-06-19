Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $483.36

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 483.36 ($6.14) and traded as high as GBX 527.50 ($6.70). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 527.50 ($6.70), with a volume of 594,558 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.94) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 559.80 ($7.11).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group Price Performance

About Babcock International Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 484.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,041.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

(Get Free Report)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.