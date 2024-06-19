Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.02 and last traded at $39.99. Approximately 30,804,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 33,991,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,027,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 38,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

