Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Announces Dividend of $0.68

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.683 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Stock Performance

Shares of BACHY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 24,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30. Bank of China has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

