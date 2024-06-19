Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

