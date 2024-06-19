Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Price Performance

LON:BEMO opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 549.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.19. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 425 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.37). The company has a market capitalization of £68.11 million, a P/E ratio of 56,500.00 and a beta of 1.00.

About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

