Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO) Announces GBX 6 Dividend

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc (LON:BEMO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Price Performance
LON:BEMO opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.33) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 549.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 524.19. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities has a 1 year low of GBX 425 ($5.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 580 ($7.37). The company has a market capitalization of £68.11 million, a P/E ratio of 56,500.00 and a beta of 1.00.
About Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities
