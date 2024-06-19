Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,240. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock valued at $11,118,356. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

