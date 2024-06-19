Bath Savings Trust Co Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.88. 11,838,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

