Bath Savings Trust Co Has $12.21 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for about 1.3% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $503.60. 621,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,998. The company has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $528.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

