Bath Savings Trust Co Has $711,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 532,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,538,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 280.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,332,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 982,435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,705,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,279 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,711,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

