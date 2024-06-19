Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,074 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,757,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,448,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,923,000 after purchasing an additional 797,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,953,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,564,000 after acquiring an additional 600,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,340. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.03 and a 200-day moving average of $179.36.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

