Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 469.4% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 120.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,137,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $207,024,000 after purchasing an additional 183,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 30.2% in the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.99. 4,500,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,948. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

