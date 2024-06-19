Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,370 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. 3,709,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,861. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

