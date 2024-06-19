Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 43 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,690,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,767,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 847.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,221,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $549.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $524.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.55. The stock has a market cap of $474.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

