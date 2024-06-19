Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,428,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,247,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,979,000 after purchasing an additional 393,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 3,356,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,745,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,357 shares of company stock valued at $816,148. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.