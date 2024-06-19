Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.69. 27,155,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,502,717. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

