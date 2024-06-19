Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,113,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total transaction of $781,209.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,942.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE BDX traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $233.73. 1,035,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $224.00 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

