Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kemper worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 257.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Kemper by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kemper by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,935,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kemper by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 260,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.21. 240,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

