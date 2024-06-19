Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,973,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,513. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The firm has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

