Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,829 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,623 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.46. 20,529,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,256,245. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.