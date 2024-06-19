Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $236.06 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,540.43 or 0.05437893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00015434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,202,597 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,822,604 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

