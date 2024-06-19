Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,398 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,697 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. The company had a trading volume of 244,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

