Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $303,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. 2,733,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

