Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Beyond Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BYON traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,047,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,315. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Beyond

In related news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Beyond news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 6,920 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,779.60. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 193,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 12,400 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Beyond during the first quarter worth about $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

