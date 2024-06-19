BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Update

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 16,080,000 shares. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

BigBear.ai Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 2,647,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.57.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.