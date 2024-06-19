BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $19.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 93,083 shares traded.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
