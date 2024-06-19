BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.11

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and traded as high as $19.74. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 93,083 shares traded.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 505,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 468,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,849,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

