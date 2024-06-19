Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 28th

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:BSL opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
