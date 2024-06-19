BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBI

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.34 million, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46. TrueBlue has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $19.06.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.