Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 1,284 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.20. 204,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,609. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

