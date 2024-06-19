Boltwood Capital Management Boosts Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CDW by 256.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,197 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 14.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 55.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.55. 1,255,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,926. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a one year low of $170.96 and a one year high of $263.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average of $233.06.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

