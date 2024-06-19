Boltwood Capital Management Increases Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 84,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $106.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,549. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.