Boltwood Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Fortive were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after buying an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fortive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,847,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,568,000 after buying an additional 33,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.31. 1,054,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,247. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

