Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 320 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.59. 26,881,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,980,613. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3083 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

