Boltwood Capital Management Purchases 3,225 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,871 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

