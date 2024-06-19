Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boltwood Capital Management decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $6,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,079,000 after buying an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,852,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 42,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $129.18 and a 12-month high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

