Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.80 million during the quarter.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.
