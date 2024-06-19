Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BPF.UN)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$14.45 and a twelve month high of C$16.84. The company has a market cap of C$340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

