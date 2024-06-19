Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

BOW stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Get Bowhead Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowhead Specialty

In related news, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,388. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David John Newman bought 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $545,953.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,643.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Shirley Shek Li Yap purchased 3,200 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,839 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,361 over the last ninety days.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bowhead Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowhead Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.