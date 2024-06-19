Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.87. 36,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 210,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.77% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.